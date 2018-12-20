हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Winter Parliament Session

Winter Parliament session 2018 Day 7: Live Updates

Live updates from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha:

Winter Parliament session 2018 Day 7: Live Updates

The triple talaq bill will be tabled on the seventh day of Winter Session of Parliament in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Thursday. With 2019 general elections just a few months away, the bill is expected to witness a tough sailing with opposition from several counters. 

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 11. 

Here are the Live Updates from both the house Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha:

* The 'Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 - a bill that bars commercial surrogacy and allows only close relatives to act as surrogates to needy infertile couples for "altruistic" reasons - was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after an hour-long debate and amid noisy protests by Congress, AIADMK members over various issues. The bill will apply to all states, except Jammu and Kashmir. The bill allows surrogacy only for legally married couples after five years of marriage and with a doctor's certificate stating that they are medically unfit to reproduce. Women within the age group of 23 to 50 years and men between 26 to 55 years will be eligible to go for surrogacy. 
To check commercial exploitation and middlemen, the surrogate mother can only be a close relative, like a sister or sister-in-law who is married and has at least one healthy biological child. A woman can be a surrogate only once in her lifetime. The bill also has penal provision for misuse of surrogacy.

* The proceedings in Parliament continued to be disrupted for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday with treasury and opposition benches sparring again over the Rafale deal issue. The TDP, the AIADMK and DMK continued to raise the issue of the dam over the River Cauvery and special status for Andhra Pradesh in both the Houses.

*  Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu Wednesday announced that December 24 and 26 will be a holiday for the House to give an extended weekend break for Christmas celebrations.

 

 

