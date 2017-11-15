Winter Parliament session likely to be delayed over Gujarat elections

NEW DELHI: The upcoming Winter Parliament Session is likely to be delayed owing to Gujarat elections in December.

The month-long-session is expected to start tomorrow, on November 16, may be pushed to first or second week of December.

Gujarat elections are scheduled to be held on December 9 and 14. Counting of both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh will be held on December 18.

Apart from being delayed, the winter session of the Parliament could be lot shorter than normal.

Last year, the winter parliament session had 22 sittings of both Houses.

A final decision on the same will be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi comes back from the ASEAN and East Asia summits in Manila.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) is expected to hold a meeting for the same.

Opposition leaders have questioned the government over the “delay” in winter session of Parliament.

The leaders called it a deliberate act by BJP to stop Opposition raising 'uncomfortable questions' during Gujarat poll campaign.