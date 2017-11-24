हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 15 to January 5

The Congress and the BJP have been in loggerheads over the delay in convening the Winter Session.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 11:00 AM IST
Comments |
Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 15 to January 5

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday announced that the Winter session of Parliament will commence from December 15. The session will end on January 5. There are likely to be 13 sittings. 

The Congress and the BJP have been in loggerheads over the delay in convening the Winter Session with the opposition party claiming that the government was doing so to avoid a debate on "scams", including the Rafale deal, during the Gujarat polls.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Wednesday and decided that the session would end on January 5, sources said.

Tags:
Winter Session of ParliamentBJPBharatiya Janata PartyNarendra ModiCongressRafaleGujarat Assembly elections
Next
Story

RK Nagar by-election on December 21, counting on December 24

Trending