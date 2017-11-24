Winter Session of Parliament to be held from December 15 to January 5

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday announced that the Winter session of Parliament will commence from December 15. The session will end on January 5. There are likely to be 13 sittings.

The Congress and the BJP have been in loggerheads over the delay in convening the Winter Session with the opposition party claiming that the government was doing so to avoid a debate on "scams", including the Rafale deal, during the Gujarat polls.

The Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Wednesday and decided that the session would end on January 5, sources said.