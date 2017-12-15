Winter Session: Unfazed by Opposition attack, PM Modi asks BJP, allies to push government's agenda in Parliament

New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA government on Friday made it clear that it would take on the Opposition parties in Parliament over their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar demanded that the Congress apologise for a meeting between its leaders, including former PM Manmohan Singh and Pakistani officials without informing the government.

PTI quoted NDA sources as saying that PM Modi referred to India's progress on several fronts, including its jump in the ease of doing business ratings, and reform measures such as the GST to underline his government's "able" handling of the economy.

A leader, who attended the meeting, said the PM spoke about the government's legislative agenda for the Winter Session and asked them to work together for pushing it through Parliament.

PM Modi also asked them to ensure the presence of ruling alliance members in both the Houses.

Earlier, on Friday, the Prime Minister hoped for a fruitful Parliament`s winter session. "We look forward to having a fruitful Session. Hope to see positive approach in this Winter Session. Democracy will surely strengthen," PM Modi had said while addressing the media inside Parliament`s premises.

He had further said, "Generally winter starts with Diwali, but due to global warming winter has not properly set in. But Winter Session has started now, and I hope that country would be benefited from fruitful 2017-2018 Winter Session in Parliament. I hope for positive and innovative arguments.

Meanwhile, the Winter Session of Rajya Sabha began on a stormy note on Friday with the Opposition demanding an apology from PM Modi over his "conspiracy with Pakistan" remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, creating an uproar and repeatedly disrupting proceedings.

An angry Opposition led by the Congress accused PM Modi of levelling "serious charges" against Singh, former vice president Hamid Ansari and diplomats.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu disallowed a notice by Congress and other Opposition members under rule 267 for suspension of the business of the House to discuss the matter, which led to further noisy scenes.

The Upper House saw three adjournments before the Chair finally called it a day, a little after 3 pm following continued uproar and slogan-shouting.

When the House reassembled at noon for Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raised the issue of PM Modi's remarks at an election rally in Gujarat targeting Singh over a dinner meeting with Pakistani diplomats.

Azad said his party and other Opposition leaders have given a notice under rule 267 seeking suspension of the listed business to discuss an issue which he termed as "serious".

But Naidu disallowed it. This agitated the members who created a further uproar, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House till 2:30 pm.

When the House met again, Azad raised the issue amid the uproar and the House was adjourned again till 3 pm by deputy chairman PJ Kurien.

While Kurien pleaded with members to take up the private members' business, Samajwadi Party member Naresh Agarwal raised the issue of the Centre's move to set up special courts for cases against MPs and MLAs and questioned the move.

When Kurien said it was a decision of the Supreme Court, Agarwal said he had not criticised the top court but his questions were directed at the government.

Congress leader Anand Sharma also got up and said Agarwal was trying to raise a point of order and asked whether this could be raised "only at a particular time".

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel asked how the issue being raised was a point or order, which, he said, was related to the business of the House.

Meanwhile, several Congress members were on their feet by this time and started raising slogans demanding an apology from the PM for his remarks.

Several Congress members including Oscar Fernandes, Shamsher Singh Dullo, Renuka Chowdhury, Sanjay Singh trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans.

As the slogan shouting continued, Kurien adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm. When the House reassembled, opposition members continued their protests, forcing Kurien to adjourn the House for the day.

(With PTI inputs)