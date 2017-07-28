close
Wish you were our PM, Pakistan would've changed: Woman tweets to Sushma Swaraj

In a series of tweet exchange, a woman from Karachi wrote, “Lots and lost of love and respect from here. Wish you were our Prime Minister, this country would've changed!” 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 12:06
Wish you were our PM, Pakistan would&#039;ve changed: Woman tweets to Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Looks like our External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is not only the most beloved politician in India, but in Pakistan too. On Thursday night, in a series of tweet exchange, a woman from Karachi in Pakistan wrote, “Lots and lost of love and respect from here. Wish you were our Prime Minister, this country would've changed!” 

The Pakistani national, Hijaab Asif, requested Swaraj to grant her an Indian Visa in Islamabad. The later promptly directed the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to issue a visa to the latter for prevailing medical facility in India. Swaraj also directed Gautam Bambawale, the Indian High Commissioner in Pakistan, to register Asif's plea. 

Asif, happy with Swaraj's prompt response, tweeted:

 

She further tweeted:

Asif, was requesting on the behalf of a patient - Shabahat Abbas Taqvi, who is suffering from liver ailment and needs urgent treatment in India. "Dear ma'am, spoke to DHC (Deputy High Commissioner) in Islamabad, told the patient's current condition and he said it's all up to you (Sushma Swaraj). If you allow," Asif had tweeted earlier.

Swaraj along with woman, took a collective dig at Pakistan's Foreign Affairs Minister Sartaj Aziz. 

 

 

The woman from other side of the border even went on to “Pakistanis don't even know if their foreign affairs chief Aziz exists.”

 

 

Sushma Swaraj

