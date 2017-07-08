With an eye firmly on China, India to invite all ASEAN heads to R-Day parade

New Delhi: Amid a standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at the border, the NDA government is planning to invite all ASEAN heads to the 69th Republic Day parade next year.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reportedly announced this at the ninth edition of India-ASEAN Delhi Dialogue on Wednesday.

She said efforts were being taken to strengthen India's relations with the 10-member ASEAN grouping.

"We place ASEAN at the heart of our 'Act East Policy' and centre of our dream of an Asian century. ASEAN and India are natural partners that share geographical, historical and civilisational ties," India Today quoted her as saying.

"We have enhanced our engagement in South-East Asia. This was reflected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in 2014 at the India-ASEAN Summit in Myanmar where he declared that India's 'Look East Policy' has become 'Act East Policy'," she said.

ASEAN comprises of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

This year marks 25 years of dialogue and relationship between India and the ASEAN.