With an eye firmly on China, India to invite all ASEAN heads to R-Day parade

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj announced this at the ninth edition of India-ASEAN Delhi Dialogue on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 17:38
With an eye firmly on China, India to invite all ASEAN heads to R-Day parade

New Delhi: Amid a standoff between the Indian and Chinese troops at the border, the NDA government is planning to invite all ASEAN heads to the 69th Republic Day parade next year.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj reportedly announced this at the ninth edition of India-ASEAN Delhi Dialogue on Wednesday.

She said efforts were being taken to strengthen India's relations with the 10-member ASEAN grouping.

She said efforts were being taken to strengthen India's relations with the 10-member ASEAN grouping.
MUST READ
India boosts soldiers in Doka La near Sikkim in longest standoff with Chinese troops since 1962

"We place ASEAN at the heart of our 'Act East Policy' and centre of our dream of an Asian century. ASEAN and India are natural partners that share geographical, historical and civilisational ties," India Today quoted her as saying.

"We have enhanced our engagement in South-East Asia. This was reflected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks in 2014 at the India-ASEAN Summit in Myanmar where he declared that India's 'Look East Policy' has become 'Act East Policy'," she said.

Dokalam stand-off: China issues safety advisory for citizens travelling to India
MUST READ
Dokalam stand-off: China issues safety advisory for citizens travelling to India

ASEAN comprises of Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

This year marks 25 years of dialogue and relationship between India and the ASEAN.

