close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

With an eye on China, India to host ASEAN nations for Republic Day celebrations

Some ASEAN nations are not in good terms with the 'Dragon' over territorial claims in South China Sea.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, July 8, 2017 - 12:22
With an eye on China, India to host ASEAN nations for Republic Day celebrations

New Delhi: India is expected to invite all 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) for 2018 Republic Day celebrations in 2018, reports said on Saturday.

New Delhi's move comes at a time when China and India are engaged in a standoff in the Dokalam area near the Bhutan tri-junction for past few days after a Chinese Army's construction party attempted to build a road.

Notably, some ASEAN nations are not in good terms with the 'Dragon' over territorial claims in South China Sea.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, through which about USD 5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, a stance contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Commenting on India's relations with the other ASEAN countries, a MEA official on Wednesday said New Delhi was scaling "new heights" in its ties with ASEAN countries and was set for a "defining partnership" with the south-east Asian multi-nation group.

India's trade with the ASEAN countries increased by USD 5 billion to USD 70 billion in the last one year, Preeti Saran, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, said in her keynote address to a session of Delhi Dialogue IX -- an annual conference of Indian and south-east Asian political and business leaders, academics and others. 

Dokalam stand-off

Doka La is the Indian name for the region which Bhutan recognises as Dokalam, while China claims it as part of its Donglang region.

India has said Beijing's action to "unilaterally determine tri-junction points" is in violation of a 2012 India-China agreement. According to the agreement, the boundary will be decided by consulting all the concerned parties.

The two countries share a little over 200 km of border in the Sikkim sector.

China's state-run media on Wednesday had quoted Chinese analysts as saying that Beijing would be forced to use a "military way" to end the standoff in the Sikkim sector if India refuses to listen to the "historical lessons" being offered by it.

TAGS

ChinaIndiaASEANBhutanSikkimDokalamSouth China SeaBruneiMalaysiaThe PhilippinesTaiwanVietnam

From Zee News

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

World's biggest crocodile farms will blow your mind! IN...

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Transport contractor in ACB net for offering R...

India

Not denied visa to India Foundation researchers: Chinese Em...

Jet blast shatters IndiGo plane&#039;s window, five injured
India

Jet blast shatters IndiGo plane's window, five injured

US to test THAAD missile system amid North Korea tensions
WorldAsia

US to test THAAD missile system amid North Korea tensions

No incident occurred involving CM Devendra Fadnavis’s helicopter: CMO
India

No incident occurred involving CM Devendra Fadnavis’s helic...

WorldAsia

Malala Yousafzai joins Twitter

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

DNA Edit | Big bang summits: What does a meet like G-20 ​actually achieve?

Is the govt’s new education policy a blessing or a bane?

The deadly side of sterilisation

The Modi – Netanyahu Summit: From strategy to cringe, and everything in between Israel and India

Cong vs Nitish: Storm in teacup?