With an eye on Karnataka elections, PM Narendra Modi to meet BJP leaders today

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah, party general secretaries and senior leaders on Thursday evening in the national capital.

The PM will also host a dinner for his party colleagues.

The meeting comes ahead of crucial Assembly elections, which would be held in 2018.

Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura and Chhattisgarh will go to polls this year.

While Tripura and Meghalaya are expected to witness polls in February, Karnataka will go to polls in May 2018.

According to sources, the Prime Minister will discuss about the political scenario in different states. Besides, he will also discuss the status of different government schemes. The loopholes and highlights of different schemes will also be discussed.

Meanwhile, reports said that the BJP is expected to target those voters, who were born in year 2000. It is estimated that such voters are more than 2 crore in numbers. The social media team of the BJP is working hard to woo these first time voters in Lok Sabha elections.

A mobile application will also be brought for the purpose. The name of the app is expected to be ‘Millennium Vote Campaign’ and is slated to be launched on January 18.

Reports said that the app will not just add new voters, but will also provide them information on voter identity card.

Notably, in his last Mann Ki Baat radio show episode, PM Modi had talked about youngsters who will become eligible to vote in 2018.

"We welcome those born in the 21st century to the democratic system as they will become eligible voters," he had said.

Asking the youngsters to take part in the political system, he encouraged them to take a lead in making mock Parliaments to discuss issues. "We can have mock Parliaments in our districts, where we discuss how to make development a mass movement and transform India. The New India Youth must take a lead in this," he said.