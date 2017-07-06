close
'With deepest friendship on your historic visit to Israel' - Benjamin Netanyahu gifts signed picture to PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi and Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday made waves with their camaraderie.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 00:07
&#039;With deepest friendship on your historic visit to Israel&#039; - Benjamin Netanyahu gifts signed picture to PM Narendra Modi
Pic courtesy: @narendramodi

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday gifted PM Narendra Modi a signed picture of them strolling barefoot together at Olga beach in northern Israel.

The photo had a message hailing their friendship.

PM Modi, who wrapped up his three-day visit to Israel today, thanked Netanyahu after recieving the photograph.

"Thank you my friend, PM Netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality and passion towards India-Israel friendship," PM Modi tweeted.

On the other hand, Netanyahu tweeted, "There's nothing like going to the beach with friends."

PM Modi and Netanyahu today took a stroll on the beach and engaged in a discussion in ankle deep water.

The bonhomie between the two leaders was on ample display as they witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach in north Israel.

The two leaders had a long chat standing ankle deep in the waters with waves hitting their feet.

PM Modi had his trousers folded up as he entered the waters while Netanyahu came smartly dressed in casuals with a polo shirt.

The two leaders later drove together in the mobile water desalination unit, which looked like a dune buggy, and sipped desalinated water from wine glasses, raising a toast saying - lehaim (to life) - with desalinated water.

India and Israel signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in key areas like science and technology, water, research and space during PM Modi's visit to the Jewish nation, the first by an Indian PM.

PM Modi today left for the German city of Hamburg to attend the G20 Summit.

"I thank the people and Government of Israel for their hospitality. This successful visit will add more energy to India-Israel relations," PM Modi tweeted on his departure.

On his part, the Israeli PM Tweeted:

(With PTI inputs)

