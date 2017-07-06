'With deepest friendship on your historic visit to Israel' - Benjamin Netanyahu gifts signed picture to PM Narendra Modi

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday gifted PM Narendra Modi a signed picture of them strolling barefoot together at Olga beach in northern Israel.

The photo had a message hailing their friendship.

PM Modi, who wrapped up his three-day visit to Israel today, thanked Netanyahu after recieving the photograph.

"Thank you my friend, PM Netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality and passion towards India-Israel friendship," PM Modi tweeted.

Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship. pic.twitter.com/1jUtMG3F85 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

On the other hand, Netanyahu tweeted, "There's nothing like going to the beach with friends."

אין כמו ללכת לים עם חברים! There's nothing like going to the beach with friends!@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bmVNbQNdgt — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 6, 2017

PM Modi and Netanyahu today took a stroll on the beach and engaged in a discussion in ankle deep water.

The bonhomie between the two leaders was on ample display as they witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach in north Israel.

The two leaders had a long chat standing ankle deep in the waters with waves hitting their feet.

PM Modi had his trousers folded up as he entered the waters while Netanyahu came smartly dressed in casuals with a polo shirt.

The two leaders later drove together in the mobile water desalination unit, which looked like a dune buggy, and sipped desalinated water from wine glasses, raising a toast saying - lehaim (to life) - with desalinated water.

Visited the GAL-Mobile water desalination unit at Olga Beach. pic.twitter.com/FuirtlyLAG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

India and Israel signed seven agreements to boost cooperation in key areas like science and technology, water, research and space during PM Modi's visit to the Jewish nation, the first by an Indian PM.

PM Modi today left for the German city of Hamburg to attend the G20 Summit.

"I thank the people and Government of Israel for their hospitality. This successful visit will add more energy to India-Israel relations," PM Modi tweeted on his departure.

I thank the people and Government of Israel for their hospitality. This successful visit will add more energy to India-Israel relations. pic.twitter.com/sreMPExX9i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2017

On his part, the Israeli PM Tweeted:

It was an honor to host you, @narendramodi. Israel & India are thousands of kilometers apart, but our people are now closer than ever. pic.twitter.com/PxXbWbiaDx — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 6, 2017

(With PTI inputs)