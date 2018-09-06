हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Telangana

With eye on early polls, K Chandrasekhar Rao recommends dissolving Telangana assembly

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday met Governor ESL Narasimhan and requested him to dissolve the state Assembly, paving the way for early polls in the state.

File photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday met Governor ESL Narasimhan and requested him to dissolve the state Assembly, paving the way for early polls in the state.

The state cabinet met in Hyderabad and the decision to go ahead with the assembly dissolution was reportedly taken after numerological and astrological considerations as the number '6' is considered lucky by KCR.

 

 

Elections in the state were scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 but at a massive political rally last week, the chief minister sought a fresh mandate to continue working for the people. Called 'Prajala Aasirwada Sabha', the meeting was reportedly attended by lakhs of people and at the event, KCR said that it is time the state looks beyond help from Centre. "In Tamil Nadu, people rule their own state with their leaders. Similarly, we shall retain power and not surrender to a Delhi leadership," he had said.

It is being suspected that the decision to advance the state elections is primarily due to the fear that Lok Sabha elections could have an impact on how the state votes for its own government. It is also feared that local issues could get hijacked if state assembly elections happen around the same time as the Lok Sabha elections.

Now, KCR would hope that the Election Commission gives the go ahead for polling in Telangana along with Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, which are scheduled to go the polls this year. He has reportedly already planned an electoral blitzkrieg which could begin from as early as this weekend.

 

