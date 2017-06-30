With GST, India embarks on a new economic system: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India will embark on a new economic system with the rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“We are going to determine the future economic roadmap of this country with the GST rollout,” the prime minister said in special session of parliament for GST launch.

India's 1.25 crore people will witness tonight's historic midnight launch of GST, PM Modi said.

He said the GST launch is not an achievement of one government or one party but a collective effort of the entire nation.

“The best brains of the country have worked on GST,” he said, adding “The poor of this country will benefit most from it.”

PM Modi said GST is an example of cooperative federalism which will encourage everyone to work together in future.