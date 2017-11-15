With Rahul Gandhi's approval, Pranav Jha made Congress' secretary in-charge of communication

New Delhi: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday approved the appointment of Pranav Jha as AICC secretary in-charge of communication in the party.

Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi has also been made the convener of the party's communication department.

Jha was earlier a media coordinator in the communication department headed by Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Gandhi also approved the appointment of the national team of the All India Unorganised Workers Congress (AIUWC) and the names of chairmen and vice chairmen of AIUWC.