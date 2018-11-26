हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress claims itself to be a grand old party but has established a brand new identity, claimed Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday.

With veil of secularism, bag of communalism, Congress creating brand new identity: MA Naqvi

Congress claims itself to be a grand old party but has established a brand new identity, claimed Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday.

Slamming the Congress, Naqvi added that the Rahul Gandhi-led party is deceiving people by playing both sides. On one side they carry the "veil of secularism" and on the other side they have the "bag of communalism", he said. 

Referring to Mayawati and Ram Temple issue, Naqvi said, "the condition is such that they neither got Maya nor Ram." He claimed that the real face of the Congress was 'road par tilak, room mein topi' (wearing tilak on the road and a skull cap inside the room).

"Room me topi, aur road pe tilak. Ek taraf dharm nirpekshata ka chola aur dusri taraf sampradayikta ka jhola - ye Congress jo grand old party hai uski brand new pehchan bani hui hai. Stithi ye hai ki na maya mili na Ram," Naqvi said while speaking with a delegation of muslim community members in the national capital.  

The minority affairs minister said "inclusive growth" was the 'rashtraniti' (national policy) and safety and prosperity of India the "rajdharma" of the BJP. 

"We are taking the country forward on the path of becoming 'vishwaguru' (world leader)," he was quoted as saying by a statement from his office.

Naqvi alleged that the Congress and its leaders were suffering from 'bankruptcy of logic and facts'.

Their language during the election campaigning has proved that they don't have any issue to raise against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Naqvi said "the Modi government from its first day, has been working, keeping in mind the development of villages, farmers, women, and youth." 

"Today, every needy person of the society has become an equal partner in the development process," he added. The government has done record development works breaking all the barriers of caste, region and religion, he claimed.

Naqvi also listed a number of welfare works of the government. "32 crore 80 lakh bank accounts have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana; 14 crore 16 lakh loans worth Rs 6 lakh crore have been given under Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana; 8 crore 67 lakh toilets have been built under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan; 15 crore 87 lakh soil health cards have been distributed," he said.

Naqvi also highlighted other important works such as 5 crore 58 lakh free LPG gas connections distributed among poor people and 3 lakh poor people given medical facilities in two months of start of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

He said that needy, the poor, backward sections, including minorities, have benefited the most from these welfare schemes.

(With Inputs from Agencies)

