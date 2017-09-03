close
Woman as Defence Minister sends global message: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley also lauded his successor Nirmala Sitharaman, who becomes the first full-fledged woman to be Defence Minister.

IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 15:48

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Sunday hailed appointment of Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the country`s first, full-fledged Defence Minister, saying it sends "a message globally".

"It is great for the country, not just for the women. it also sends a message globally," said Jaitley, who had held charge of Defence after Manohar Parrikar left the post to become Goa Chief Minister earlier this year.

Noting that the Cabinet Committee on Security would now have two women ministers, with Sitharaman joining External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, he said: "Both ladies in CCS have established their competence, both are recognised as ladies with substance, who have earned a front-line position for themselves." 

Asked if women in combat maybe a reality with a woman as Defence Minister, Jaitley quipped: "That was one area in which I wasn`t able to do much."

TAGS

Arun JaitleyNirmala SitharamanManohar ParrikarGoaSushma Swaraj

