Woman attacked for opposing sexual harassment in UP

Muzaffarnagar: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly attacked by five youths after she opposed sexual harassment by one of them, police said today.

Her mother and sister were also injured in the attack last evening in Mimlana road area, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by the victim, she was sexually harassed by one Suhail when she was on her way to the market along with her mother and sister.

When she opposed the harassment, he and four other people attacked them, they said.

Some teeth of the victim were broken in the attack, the police said, adding that a case was registered against the five.

