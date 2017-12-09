Woman commits suicide in Madhya Pradesh after her fiance, a soldier, was killed in Kashmir

Dewas: Days after her fiance, an Army jawan, was killed during firing in Kashmir, 22-year-old woman also allegedly committed suicide at Barkheda village in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Jyoti Dhakad was to marry 26-year-old Army jawan Neelesh Dhakad in April, 2017.

However, as luck would have it, Neelesh died of a bullet wound in Kashmir on December 5. According to official sources, it was a case of accidental firing.

Since his funeral on Thursday, Jyoti was in a state of shock. On Saturday, her body was found hanging from a ceiling at her house. Further probe into the case is on, police said.

Neelesh was commissioned into the Army five years back and was currently posted in Srinagar. When his body reached his home town, several stages were made on the way to honour the martyr.

Throughout the route when his body was being carried, people stood in lines to create a path of flowers.

His family was accompanied by nearly 10,000 people to pay last respects. He was given a guard of honour by Army personnel.

He joined the Army after completing his 12th. His first posting was in Punjab. He had last visited his hometown six months back.