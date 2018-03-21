Woman commits suicide over harassment; suicide note written on body

Disturbed by repeated incidents of eve-teasing and harassment, a 22-year-old woman committed suicide in a village near Kanpur. What’s even more shocking is her suicide note, which the victim wrote on her body before taking her extreme step.

Her body was found hanging on a tree near her residence in Chitwakheda village in Kanpur Rural area. The suicide note written on her body had names of the culprits and circumstances that led to her killing self.

Superintendent of police Ratankant Pandey said that deceased was identified as Neha Kushwaha, an undergraduate student. Taking cognisance of the suicide note written on the body of the deceased, Pandey ordered investigation into the case.

Sources said that the girl has named one Sanjay Kori alias Sanju and his younger brother Sonu, residents of a nearby village. The note alleges that the brothers had been harassing Neha for past many days. The note also demands death penalty for the alleged culprits.

The accused have been arrested and a case of abetment of suicide has been filed against them.