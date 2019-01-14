Woman crashes Republic Day rehearsal at India Gate, shouts 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Sunday arrested a woman for allegedly shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans at India Gate.

The woman, who is believed to be mentally unstable, managed to sneak into a high-security area when the Republic Day rehearsal was on and raised the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans.

Police officials said the woman identified as Sultana belongs to Nizamabad in Hyderabad. The woman tried to enter the Amar Jawan Jyoti at India Gate and created a ruckus when the security personnel tried to stop her. The woman constables of Delhi Police apprehended the woman and took her to Parliament Street police station.

A senior police officer said that after probe it was found that Sultana had left from Nizamabad two days ago to visit her relatives in Mumbai but she lost her way and reached New Delhi. The police then took the woman to a hospital for medical examination and then sent her to a women shelter home.

A Delhi Police office said that they got in touch with Hyderabad police in order to inform the relatives of the woman. Sultana's relatives confirmed to police that she had left Nizamabad two days two days ago without informing them and a missing complaint was also filed by them in Nizamabad in this regard.

Doctors confirmed after medical examination that the woman is indeed mentally unstable. Nothing suspicious was found by the police about the woman and this is the reason why no case has been registered by the police against the woman.