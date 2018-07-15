हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

The incident took place on Friday night when the 30-year-old victim was alone in her house with her daughter.

Woman gang-raped and burnt alive by five in Uttar Pradesh

A woman was burnt alive after allegedly being gang-raped by five persons in her house in Gunnaur area in Sambhal, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Friday night when the 30-year-old victim was alone in her house with her daughter, the police said, adding the five persons barged into her house and allegedly raped her.

The five later took her to a nearby hut and burnt her alive said Gunnaur Circle officer Aqil Ahmad, quoting from the complaint lodged by the victim's husband.

He said an FIR has been registered in the case against five persons including Aram Singh, Mahaveer, Charan Singh, Gullu and Bhona.

The body of the victim has been sent for autopsy and the police has launched manhunt to nab the accused, who are absconding.

The victim's husband is a labourer and reside in Ghaziabad.

