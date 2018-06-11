हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Woman IAS officer accuses Haryana additional chief secretary of sexual harassment

The woman IAS officer, who is from the 2014 batch, had said in a post on Facebook on Sunday that the accused made her work till late hours and make unwanted advances.

Woman IAS officer accuses Haryana additional chief secretary of sexual harassment

An IAS officer in Haryana has accused the state Additional Chief Secretary of sexual harassment. The officer posted on social media website Facebook to level the allegation against the senior official. Reacting to the charges, the Haryana Additional Chief Secretary has termed the allegations as baseless.

The senior official said, “The allegations are baseless. She was posted here a month back. We gradually came to know she's facing problems. I asked staff to take care of her. She even misbehaved with them.”

He further said that all he did was part of his duty to train the IAS officer, adding that he was willing to go for any investigation. The additional chief secretary said that he was even ready to go for a lie-detector test.

“It's my duty to train my staff. It's up to her to be willing to learn. If going to field troubles her, government can transfer her. I am ready for probe, even lie-detection test,” he said.

The woman IAS officer, who is from the 2014 batch, had said in a post on Facebook on Sunday that the accused made her work till late hours and make unwanted advances. According to her, the official even threatened to give an unfavourable report about her in her ACR.

She also said that the accused official pestered her for going with him for an event in Rohtak.

The Tribune quoted the accused official as saying that the IAS officer who made the allegations found faults in all official files that were cleared by other officials.

Tags:
HaryanaSexual harassmentHaryana ias officerHaryana IAS officer sexual harassmentIAS officer sexual harassment

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close