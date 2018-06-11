हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Woman IAS officer, who accused Haryana official of sexual harassment, fears for life

The woman IAS officer, who has accused Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Sunil Gulati of sexual harassment, has said that she fears for her life.

Woman IAS officer, who accused Haryana official of sexual harassment, fears for life

The woman IAS officer, who has accused Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Sunil Gulati of sexual harassment, has said that she fears for her life. She has also alleged that she was earlier harassed by some other officers as well during her postings in Ambala, Kosli and Dabwali.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the IAS officer said, “Sunil Gulati sexually harassed and threatened me. Such incidents took place with me earlier too when I was posted in Ambala, Kosli and Dabwali. I have complained about it to officers. I fear for my life.”

She further said that following a meeting in Rohtak, where she had to be along with him for over two hours, Gulati asked her to return to Chandigarh alone.

“He called me for meeting in Rohtak, I had to be alone with him from 2.30-5 pm. He directed me to return to Chandigarh alone after that. No action was taken against officers who harassed me even earlier,” said the IAS officer.

Earlier, the IAS officer from 2014 batch had posted on her Facebook page that she was made to work till late hours by Gulati and that he even made unwanted advances. She alleged that the senior official even threatened to give an unfavourable report in her ACR.

However, Gulati has dismissed all allegations against him as baseless.

The senior official said, “The allegations are baseless. She was posted here a month back. We gradually came to know she's facing problems. I asked staff to take care of her. She even misbehaved with them.”

He further said that all he did was part of his duty to train the IAS officer, adding that he was willing to go for any investigation. The additional chief secretary said that he was even ready to go for a lie-detector test.

“It's my duty to train my staff. It's up to her to be willing to learn. If going to field troubles her, government can transfer her. I am ready for probe, even lie-detection test,” he said.

Tags:
HaryanaHaryana ias officerHaryana IAS officer sexual harassmentIAS officer sexual harassmentSexual harassment

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close