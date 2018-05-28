Woman jumps off cab as driver keeps asking for her mobile number

New Delhi: A 19-year-old woman alleged that the driver of a cab in which she was returning home, asked for her phone number, following which she jumped off the vehicle in order to save herself, the police said on Sunday.

The incident was reported from southwest Delhi's Cantonment area, they said.

The woman complained that after she boarded the cab from Mandi House, where she is associated with a theatre group, to return home in Kapashera, the driver asked for her phone number and wanted to be friends with her, the police said.

When the cab reached near Dhaula Kuan bus stop, she jumped off the vehicle to save herself, they said, adding the accused is yet to be arrested.