Woman official shot dead during demolition drive in Himachal’s Solan district

Shimla: A woman Assistant Town and Country Planner was shot dead and a labourer injured on Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district by a guest house owner over the demolition of an illegal structure, police said.

Narayani Guest House owner Vijay Kumar allegedly fired two rounds in the air as employees began the demolition drive in Dharampur area following Supreme Court orders.

A stray bullet hit Shail Bala, killing her on the spot, a police official told IANS. Labourer Gulab Singh received a gunshot injury in the abdomen.

Sanjya Negi, a Sub-Divisional Officer of the Electricity Department, had a narrow escape.

The district administration officials were removing illegal structures in 13 hotels and resorts in Kasauli area when the crime was committed.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur mourned the official`s killing and said the culprit would be arrested soon and acted against as per the law. "The law and order will be maintained at all costs in the state."

The Supreme Court on April 17 ordered the demolition of illegal constructions at several hotels and resorts, saying the life of people cannot be endangered for making money.

The court observed that the illegal constructions had put the city in danger, causing landslides, and ordered the demolition of such constructions.