Woman on Indigo flight accuses co-passenger of harassment, files complaint

A woman on Sunday filed a complaint against a man for allegedly harassing and mistreating her in an IndiGo flight.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 10:21
New Delhi: A woman on Sunday filed a complaint against a man for allegedly harassing and mistreating her in an IndiGo flight.

The woman and the accused were travelling to Delhi from Hyderabad.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that shortly after she took her seat in the flight, her co-passenger started making obscene gestures at her.

The woman immediately called the air-hostess, following which her seat was changed.

She lodged a formal complaint as soon as the flight landed at the IGI Airport.

The man, identified as Rohini resident Ramesh Chand, was arrested under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 345A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Domestic Airport Police Station. 

