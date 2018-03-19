Woman operated upon in torch light in Bihar – watch video

In a shocking incident, a woman was operated upon in torch light at a hospital in Bihar as there was no electricity in the hospital at the time of the surgery. The incident occurred at Sadar hospital in Saharsa of Bihar.

A video of the surgery, released by news agency ANI shows the patient on a stretcher in an unconscious state, with many people gathered around her while stitches are being provided. The man seen operating upon the patient is wearing a khaki shirt instead of a white apron.

#WATCH: A woman is operated upon in torch light at Sadar Hospital in Saharsa as there was no electricity at that time in the hospital. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/HN6T5I2683 — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018

Reports said that there was no facility of generator at the hospital and hence the doctors were compelled to carry out the surgery in torch light. The incident comes days after a patient was operated upon in mobile phone torch light in Khagaria.

In a similar incident in December, there were reports of eye operation of as many as 32 patients in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

No clarification has been issued by the hospital till now. Government authorities are also yet to react to the incident.