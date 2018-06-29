हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Panaji

Woman raped by taxi driver in Goa, accused held

The incident occurred last evening and the accused identified as Ravichandra Bhat (48) was arrested this morning, police added.

Woman raped by taxi driver in Goa, accused held
Representational image

Panaji: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a taxi driver near the airport in Vasco town, around 40 kms from here, police said.

The incident occurred last evening and the accused identified as Ravichandra Bhat (48) was arrested this morning, police added.

"When the accused found the victim walking alone on the airport road in Vasco, he offered her a lift. However, when she refused, he dragged her into the vehicle and took her to an isolated place in Vasco where he sexually assaulted her," Vasco police inspector Nolasco Raposo said.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim this morning, the accused was arrested, he added.

"Bhat runs a taxi at the airport and lives in Vasco," Raposo said.

Police are investigating the case.

Tags:
PanajiVascoTaxi-driverrapecase

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close