Daati maharaj

Woman who accused Daati Maharaj of rape seeks CBI probe

A woman who levelled rape allegations against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj has now moved the Delhi High Court to seek justice.

A woman who levelled rape allegations against self-styled godman Daati Maharaj has now moved the Delhi High Court to seek justice. She has filed a petition in the High Court seeking an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into her allegations.

The woman has also demanded that Daati Maharaj and his brothers be arrested at the earliest and that his two main ashrams be sealed.

Both Delhi High Court and a lower court have in the past questioned Delhi Police for delay in the arrest of Daati Maharaj.

In June, a lower court had directed the police to file a status report in the case every week. The court had asked, “Why Daati Maharaj has not been arrested even though search warrants had been issued in the case?”

The woman had alleged that she was a disciple of Daati Maharaj for almost a decade, but ran away from the ashram after repeatedly getting raped by the self-styled godman and two of his disciples.

She had also alleged that a female disciple of the godman would force her into his room and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples too slept with him. The woman alleged that she was sexually abused in the ashrams of Daati Maharaj in Delhi and Rajasthan.

According to the complaint filed by her, she fled from one of the ashrams two years ago and was in depression for a long time. After she recovered from her trauma, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached the police and a case was registered.

Daati Maharaj, however, dismissed all allegations saying the complainant was like his daughter. He also assured that he would fully cooperate with the authorities in the investigation. He said that he would not blame the complainant even if he is executed for the crime.

