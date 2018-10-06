हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Woman's body found near vacant house in Delhi

The body of a 42-year-old woman was found near a vacant house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area on Saturday, police said.

Representational image

NEW DELHI: The body of a 42-year-old woman was found near a vacant house in Shahdara's Vivek Vihar area on Saturday, police said.

The deceased was identified as a resident of neighbouring Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh they said.

Upon receiving information about the body at 9.25 am, a team was sent to the spot, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police learnt that the owner of the house did not reside there while the watchman who looked after it was missing.

Identified as Sushil, 40, the caretaker hails from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

No external injuries were found on the body of the deceased, police said, adding that the cause of the death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, locals alleged that Sushil indulged in immoral activities inside the house and even ran a prostitution racket.

However, police denied the allegations and said that the matter was being investigated.

