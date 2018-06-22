हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Woman's mutilated body found in a bag in southeast Delhi

The body was found with its hands and limbs severed, said Delhi Police.

Representational image

New Delhi: The mutilated body of a woman was found inside a bag in southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar area, police said. On Thursday, the police had been informed that a bag was found lying on the roadside near a vacant plot.

On inspection of the bag, it was found that there was a mutilated body of a woman inside it, police said.

The body was found with its hands and limbs severed, they said.

Police said that efforts were being made to identify the body.

