Women coming to Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half, says Kerala actor Kollam

Thiruvananthapuram: A South Indian actor Kollam Thulasi on Friday sparked a controversy after he said saying that women coming to the Sabarimala temple should be ripped in half. He added that one half of the ripped body should be sent to Delhi and the other half should be thrown to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office in Thiruvananthapuram.

On September 28, the Supreme Court had opened the doors for entry of women - long prohibited - in the Sabarimala Temple. Women between 10 and 50 years of age have so far been prohibited on grounds of 'purity' owing to menstruation.

Former Chief Justice Dipak Misra had observed that subversion of women rights under the garb of physiological phenomenon cannot be allowed. Misra had also said that the right to worship cannot be subjected to gender discrimination and that in a country where women are worshipped as goddesses, such restrictions cannot be placed.

Meanwhile, members of the Opposition Congress and BJP in the state staged demonstrations to express solidarity with Ayyappa devotees even as the CPI, the key partner in the CPI-M led LDF, said there was an attempt to 'politicise' the apex court's order on Sabarimala.

The BJP said its protest would not be confined to Kerala and would expand to other South Indian states.