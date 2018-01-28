Women ghosted her BF of 5 years after catching him in bed with ex

What will you do if you find your longterm partner cheating on you with an ex? A nasty fight, followed by a break-up? Or a long drawn painful fight?

This anonymous Reddit user has off pulled the single most brutal ghosting episode ever known. And before we tell you what happened, here's what the term 'ghosting' or 'ghosted' means:

Ghosting is the practice or the act of suddenly ending all personal communication and relationship with the partner without offering any explanation.

While it may seem like a cruel practice, ghosting is quite common, especially after few dates or a short fling.

In her Reddit post, the woman recalls how she decided to surprise her boyfriend of five-years with breakfast and video-game, only to find him sleeping “naked” with his ex in his arms. Instead of creating a furor and entering a painful fight, the woman did something epic.

She completely ghosted her partner of five years, cutting off all contact in the most brutal way. Here's her account from the Reddit thread:

I came over to his house one morning to surprise him with breakfast and a video game he wanted, only to find him naked, asleep, and with his ex curled up in his arms.

He didn’t hear me come in, so I closed his bedroom door, and left his breakfast and game on the kitchen counter along with my key to his house.

I went to my car, deactivated my Facebook, and blocked him on all other forms of social media. I then called my phone provider to change my number before driving off.

I texted family members and close friends that we were no longer together and to block him on social media, as well. I didn’t tell them why.

I was in a position to end the lease at my apartment early, and I started a new job in a different city later that week.

I completely removed myself from him and didn’t offer a shred of explanation or opportunity for dialogue. I disappeared from his life after his betrayal and I think it’ll not only help me to focus on myself without his presence, but I think completely shutting myself off from him will hurt worse than anything when he thinks on how good he had it with me these last 5 years.

The account posted six days ago, has now gone viral. Netizens have come forward to support the woman, with several calling it an act of bravado.