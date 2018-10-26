हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MeToo

Women take money to drop MeToo allegations: Congress MLA Govind Singh

The Congress leader has said instances of MeToo are aplenty in Indian villages.

Women take money to drop MeToo allegations: Congress MLA Govind Singh
Representational image

Bhopal: At a time when the MeToo movement is being hailed as a solid fight against harassment aimed at women, a Congress MLA has sparked controversy by saying that women accusers often drop their charges by taking money as compensation.

Govind Singh, veteran Congress leader in MP, invited ire when he made light of the ongoing MeToo movement and questioned the intention with which women are levelling charges against the accused. "There are many instances of MeToo in our villages. The affected women often take money to drop the entire matter and many are misusing it to serve their personal interests," he reportedly said.

The comments are likely to leave Congress red-faced especially since the party recently demanded the resignation of MJ Akbar as union minister following allegations of sexual harassment made against him. Party president Rahul Gandhi too has expressed solidarity with women who have recounted tales of horror. In fact, he has previously also said he firmly believes in equal rights and representation for women in all walks of life.

The MeToo movement, which began in the US, has helped many women recount instances when they were harassed - sexually or otherwise.

Tags:
MeTooMetoo movementCongressGovind SinghRahul Gandhi

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close