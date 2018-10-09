Women take Rs 2-4 lakh, level allegations on one man, then pick another one: BJP MP Udit Raj

NEW DELHI: With #MeToo movement gaining steam as more and more women are coming out in the open to call out the men from all walks of life who have harassed them, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has also spoken about the movement. However, for the BJP MP, women level allegations on men just for the sake of money.

"Habitually women take Rs 2-4 lakh, level allegations on men and then pick another man," the MP said criticising the movement where women have shed their apprehensions to speak about abuse and harassment that they have faced.

He also raised aspersions on the intent of women levelling allegations and said that they are misusing the movement. "I accept it is in man's nature. But are women perfect? Can it not be misused? A man’s life gets destroyed because of this," Udit Raj said.

He also attacked actor Tanushree Dutta for levelling allegations against Nana Patekar after a decade. Calling #MeToo movement as beginning of a "wrong practice", the BJP MP said: "The #MeToo campaign is necessary but what is the meaning of accusing someone of sexual harassment after 10 years? After years how can it be possible to verify the facts of the events?"

"It must also be considered that it can ruin the image of the person who has been accused. It is the beginning of a wrong practice," the Bharatiya Janata Party (MP) tweeted in Hindi.

From Bollywood to stand up comedians to the people in the media industry, several women have levelled serious allegations on men who have tried to take harass them. Not just women, several men have also joined the movement by sharing their own stories of sexual and abuse. With anger growing over the alleged perpetrators, several men have who are facing allegations have publicly apologised for their behaviour.

Among those who backed the movement was Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Maneka Gandhi who said that she was happy that the movement had started in the country. However, she had also voiced caution over saying that she hopes that the campaign does not go 'out of control'.

"Me Too campaign has started and I'm very happy. I think women are responsible and anger at sexual molestation never goes away. But I hope it does not go out of control in a way that we target people who have offended us in some way but I think women are angry at sexual molestation," she had said.