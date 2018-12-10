Won't attend today's meeting of NDA allies: RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha

NEW DELHI: Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) supremo Upendra Kushwaha, who is reportedly upset with the BJP central leadership over the distribution of seats for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, has decided not to attend the key meeting of the NDA allies on Monday.

''I will not participate in the meeting of NDA allies today,'' RSLP chief told ANI.

Upendra Kushwaha to ANI: I will not participate in the meeting of NDA allies today. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mM8wdaW1Ff — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2018

It is to be noted that a crucial meeting of all NDA constituents has been called today to discuss the strategy to deal with the Opposition parties post declaration of results of the assembly elections held in five states held recently.

If the sources are to be believed, the RLSP chief, who has earlier rejected BJP's seat offer for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, is also mulling to end ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The Bihar-based party is expected to take up the issue at ‘Chintan Shivir’ - a key meeting of RLSP leaders scheduled for Wednesday, December 12.

The sources further said that the Union Minister will announce the decision to end the alliance with the BJP at a public meeting in Motihari on Thursday.

All this comes just days after Kushwaha targeted the BJP leadership, claiming he had sought time with Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi but was denied the same.

The RLSP chief had said, “I do not know why neither Shah (Amit) nor Modi (Narendra) gave me an appointment. They may have had other preoccupations. But there are other modes of communication. There could have been at least a phone call.”

Last month, Kushwaha had alleged that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar was trying to poach his MLAs.

“Nitish Kumar ji has been trying to poach MLAs. He has come down to destroying Upendra Kushwaha and his party, but he cannot cause any damage to me. He is a part of the NDA and so are we, he should not do such things,” Kumar had said.

Speculations have also been rife over Kushwaha inclining towards the 'Mahagathbandhan', comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress, among other smaller parties.

The speculations had been triggered following a meeting between Kushwaha and leader of opposition in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, who has been at the helm of RJD affairs since party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction in fodder scam cases.