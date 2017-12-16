Working to bring all trains under CCTV surveillance to ensure women safety: Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that talks are on to make Railways safer by installing CCTV cameras in all trains.

"As far as security is concerned, we are all thoughtful about it. We are thinking of providing internet connectivity and CCTV on trains. Discussions are on to provide CCTV on all trains across India," Goyal said.

He also said that across Railways, the aim in 2018 will be to ensure the safety of women. "We will take 2018 as a year where we collectively fight against atrocities against women and children, especially human trafficking. We will do this across all the railways," Goyal said.

On the first day of session, Rajya Sabha was on Friday informed that the Railways has identified 983 stations for the installation of CCTV cameras using the Nirbhaya Fund. The fund was set up following an announcement in the 2013 Union Budget after the brutal gangrape of a Delhi girl on December 16, 2012, that had sparked a nationwide outrage.

The Railways was given Rs 500 crore from the fund by the Finance Ministry.

In written reply to a question, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain had said that the national transporter has identified 202 railway stations as "sensitive" for the purpose of installation of an integrated security system (ISS) to strengthen surveillance mechanism.

The decision was taken based on the recommendations of a high-level committee, he said.

So far, 106 railway stations have been covered with CCTV surveillance system, and 139 baggage scanners, 32 under vehicle scanning system, 217 door frame metal detectors and more than one thousand hand held metal detectors have been provided to Zonal Railways, the minister said.

