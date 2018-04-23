World Book Day 2018: Reading, it's my right!

World Book Day, also known as World Book and Copyright Day, is being celebrated across the globe on Monday. Held on April 23, every year, this day aims to inculcate reading, promote publishing and copyright. The event is organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and was first held in 1995.

April 23 has long been a symbolic date for the world. It marks the birthday or death of world's leading authors including Miguel de Cervantes, William Shakespeare and Inca Garcilaso de la Vega. Both Shakespeare and Cervantes died on 23 April 1616 (though not on the same day, as at the time as the cultures used different calendars).

This year, UNESCO has commemorated the day to 70th anniversary of Universal Declaration of Human Rights which includes freedom of expression and right to enjoy the benefits of scientific progress.

“From these rights spring the freedom to publish, first embodied in the 1950 Florence Convention in which UNESCO urges co-operation between nations in all branches of intellectual activity, including `the exchange of publications, objects of artistic and scientific interest and other materials of information',” shared UNESCO on it's official website.

“A book is a bridge between generations & across cultures, a force for creating & sharing knowledge,” UNESCO shared on Twitter earlier.

Several events are expected to be held across the world to celebrate the power of books to bring us together and to transmit the wisdom among diverse cultures. UNESCO headquarters will conduct workshops, exhibitions, lectures etc to offer public a closer look at each of the 30 articles of the Declaration, as well as related materials and actions.

“In 2018, Athens, as UNESCO World Book Capital, undertakes the promotion of books and reading and organizes activities over the year which starts with the celebration of World Book and Copyright Day on 23 April. The city of Athens was chosen for the quality of its activities, supported by the entire book industry. The proposed activity program includes meetings with writers, translators and illustrators, concerts, thematic exhibitions, poetry readings and workshops for publishing professionals,” shared UNESCO.