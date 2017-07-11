close
World comes out in support of India, condemns attack on Amarnath pilgrims

The world has come out in support of India and deplored the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims on Tuesday.

﻿
Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 17:09

New Delhi: The world has come out in support of India and deplored the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims on Tuesday.

US today said that it condemned all acts of terrorism.

It also extended its "deepest" condolences to the families and "all those affected".

"We deplore the attack on Amarnath pilgrims and condemn all acts of terrorism. Deepest condolences to the families & all those affected," the US ambassador's official Twitter post said.

The US has appointed Kenneth I Juster as its ambassador to India but he is yet to take office.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today denounced the "dastardly" terror attack that killed seven Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir and reaffirmed Bangladesh's pledge to work with India in fighting extremism.

"I am deeply shocked to learn about the dastardly terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims to Amarnath in Jammu and Kashmir that killed several pilgrims, including women, and injuring many others on Monday," she said in a letter sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She added. "As a close friend and neighbour, we would continue to work together in our common endeavour to eradicate this menace from this region and beyond" as Bangladesh maintains "zero tolerance" policy against terrorism and violent extremism "in all forms and manifestations, and condemns such heinous acts".

Hasina conveyed her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured pilgrims. 

Also, Nepal, Bhutan, Mauritius, Germany and other countries have condemned the horrific terror attack.

Seven Amarnath pilgrims were killed and 19 injured in a terrorist attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district last night.

The bus, bearing a Gujarat registration number, was on its way from Baltal to Jammu when the attack took place. The bus was not part of the Amarnath yatra convoy and was plying after the 7 pm deadline imposed by the security officials on the movement of the yatra vehicles.

Security has been beefed up along all routes leading to the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts respectively.

(With Agency inputs)

Amarnath Yatra, Amarnath Terror Attack, Amarnath pilgrims, Jammu and Kashmir, Anantnag, Lashkar-e Toiba, Mehbooba Mufti, Rajnath Singh, Narendra Modi, NN Vohra, Bipin Rawat, Kashmir, Srinagar

