World Food India 2017: 800 kg 'khichdi' to be prepared by chef Sanjeev Kapoor today

NEW DELHI: 800 kg khichdi, a traditional Indian dish relished by both rich and poor, will be prepared live on November 4 at the World Food India event here in a bid to create world record and popularise it as brand India food globally.

The 'khichdi' would be cooked by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

There have been rumours doing rounds in the social media that khichdi will be declared as the National Dish, however, Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, had clarified that khichdi is not being declared the National Dish but is only set to make a record.

Khichdi — prepared using rice, pulses, coarse cereals and spices — has been selected as Brand India Food because it symbolises the country’s unity in diversity.

A giant ‘kadhai’ (frying pan) of the capacity of 1,000 litres and 7 feet in diameter will be used for slow steam- cooking of more than 800 kg khichdi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Food India 2017 event on Friday, at Vigyan Bhavan, here.

The three day-long event, organised by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, is set to host a congregation of global investors and business leaders of major food companies from November 3 to 5 in New Delhi.