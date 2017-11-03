PM Narendra Modi inaugurates World Food India 2017

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the World Food India 2017 event at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital on Friday.

"World Food India will provide a platform to showcase our different cuisines," PM Modi said at the inauguration of World Food India 2017 event.

"Food processing is a way of life in India. It has been practiced for ages," he added.

"Simple, home-based techniques, such as fermentation, have resulted in the creation of our famous pickles, papads, chutneys and murabbas that excite both the elite and the masses across the world," PM said.

"India has jumped 30 ranks this year in the 'World Bank Doing Business' rankings. India was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2016 in greenfield investment. India is also rapidly progressing on the Global Innovation Index, Global Logistics Index and Global Competitiveness Index," Modi said at Vigyan Bhawan.

He further asserted that India is now easier to do business than ever before.

Speaking about the importance of GST, Modi said, "India is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. GST has eliminated multiplicity of taxes."

"Private sector participation has been increasing in many segments of the value chain. However, more investment is required in contract farming, raw material sourcing and creating agri linkages. This is a clear opportunity for global chains," he said.

It has been learnt that 2,000 participants, 400 exhibitors, 20 countries, 26 states and over 50 global CEOs are participating in the event.

One of the most remarkable features of the event would be the 800 kg khichdi, which would be cooked by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor.

800 kg khichdi, a traditional Indian dish relished by both rich and poor, will be prepared live on November 4 at the World Food India event here in a bid to create world record and popularise it as brand India food globally.

World Food India (WFI) is a global event to facilitate partnerships between Indian and international businesses and investors.

The event is being organized by the Ministry of Food Processing and will last for three days.