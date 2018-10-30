हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Statue of Unity

World's tallest, 597-ft 'Statue of Unity', set for inauguration on Sardar's birth anniversary

Built in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the giant structure will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

World&#039;s tallest, 597-ft &#039;Statue of Unity&#039;, set for inauguration on Sardar&#039;s birth anniversary
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/narendramodi

Ahmedabad: Preparations are in full swing to inaugurate Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue, in Gujarat's Kevadiya on Wednesday. The statue with a height of 182 metres (597 feet) will be inaugurated on the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Built in honour of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the giant structure will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Security arrangements have also been tightened in Kevadiya, ahead of the inauguration.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, on the Jayanti of Sardar Patel, the 'Statue of Unity' will be dedicated to the nation. The statue, which is on the banks of the Narmada is a fitting tribute to the great Sardar Patel."

The imposing monument is twice the height of Statue of Liberty and is built on an islet, Sadhu Bet, near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Narmada district.

Interestingly, the Statue of Unity is nearly 100 feet taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha, which is currently the tallest statue with a height of 502 feet.

After PM Modi unveils the statue, three IAF planes would fly past and create the tricolour in the sky by emitting saffron, white and green colours.

The statue has been built using over 70,000 tonnes of cement, 18,500 tonnes of reinforcement steel, 6,000 tonnes of structural steel and 1,700 metric tonnes of bronze, which was used for the outer cladding of the structure, according to the government statement.

The statue's construction had, however, received opposition from some tribal groups in Narmada district. They had claimed 'mass destruction' of natural resources due to the project.

The Prime Minister would also inaugurate the 'Wall of Unity' (a monument defining India's unity) near the statue. After inaugurating the Wall of Unity, PM Modi would offer floral tributes to Patel.

On the occasion, cultural and musical programmes will be performed by the bands of the Gujarat Police, armed and paramilitary forces. There will also be dance and musical performances by artists drawn from 29 states and two Union Territories.

(With inputs from PTI)

Statue of UnityGujaratSardar Vallabhbhai PatelKevadiya

