Yogi Adityanath

Worship 'Bajrang Bali', chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' to get rid of monkeys: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mathura

The Chief Minister's statement comes come during a cultural event organised by the tourism department of Vrindavan.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday advised the people of Mathura to regularly worship Lord Hanuman and chant Hanuman Chalisa to prevent monkeys from attacking them.

"Mai yahan aaya to mujhse kaha gaya ki yahan par bandar bade pareshan kar rahe hain. Maine kaha 'Bajrang Bali' ki aarti karna shuru karo, 'hanuman chalisa' ka path karo, bandar kabhi nuksaan nahin pahuchayega (After I came here I was told that the monkeys in the area keep attacking people. I suggested them to worship 'Bajrang Bali' and chant 'Hanuman Chalisa'. If you do so, the monkeys will never attack you)," Adityanath told news agency ANI.

The event was arranged on Friday evening at the Akshay Charitable Complex.

During the program, some local residents complained to Adityanath about the monkeys creating nuisance in the area.

Advising people, Adityanath also suggested to refrain themselves from torturing the monkeys. While sharing an experience, he said that a monkey once had come and sat on his lap in his office in Gorakhpur. He gave the monkey to eat. 

Following the incident, the monkey used to come to him everyday and Adityanath used to feed it.

Yogi AdityanathHanuman ChalisaHanumanMathura

