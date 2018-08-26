हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asthi Kalash Yatra

Would like to die today itself if I get so much respect, Azam Khan takes a dig at Vajpayee's asthi kalash yatra

Khan made the statement at a time when BJP leaders are holding asthi kalash yatra for the former PM while carrying his ashes in urns across to immerse in rivers across the country.

NEW DELHI: Amid accusations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is politicising the death of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on Sunday said that he would want to die today itself if so much respect is accorded after death.

"If I somehow get to know that after death so much respect will be accorded to me then I would like to die today itself," Khan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had handed over urns containing the ashes of the late leader to the party's state unit chiefs. The ashes are being immersed in over 100 rivers across the country following a procession. 

PM Modi had cited outpouring of emotions across the country following Vajpayee's death even though he was away from public glare for a decade due to poor health, to emphasise on his enduring appeal.

In view of the yatra, political parties have been attacking the BJP for politicising the death of the late leader. 

Vajapyee's niece and Congress leader Karuna Shukla had also alleged that the government is playing politics over the death of the former prime minister. She alleged that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh never took Vajpayee's name in the last ten years but is now using his ashes for political gains.

However, another niece of the former PM, Kanti Mishra countered Karuna's remark and said that Vajapyee belonged to the entire nation. "Everyone can't go to Delhi so when 'Kalash' comes to their state they get chance to pay their last respects," she said. 

