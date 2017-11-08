Would you mind saying sorry, asks Prakash Raj on notes ban anniversary

New Delhi: As the Centre and the Opposition parties continued to fight over demonetisation, national award-winning actor Prakash Raj apparently asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain if he regrets his decision to ban the old currency notes of high denomination last year.

The actor took to Twitter and, in an apparent reference to the Prime Minister, asked if the latter was ready to apologise to the nation for what he termed as the ''biggest blunder of our times''.

"While the rich found ways to convert their black money into shiny new notes.. this disruptive impact made millions suffer helplessly...and the unorganized sector workers went for a spin," Raj tweeted in a note addressed to 'whomsoever it may concern'.

Although he did not take names or directly referred to the Prime Minister or the Union government, the actor appeared critical of the Centre's notes ban move.

"Would you mind saying sorry.. for the biggest blunder of our time?" he asked.

The reactions from the 52-year-old national award-winning actor came on the first anniversary of demonetisation – September 8.

Raj, a popular southern film star to have made it big in Bollywood, has been a vocal critic of major political parties and the right-wing outfits. He has often taken to Twitter to vent his ire on burning issues, including moral policing, mob lynching, terrorising in the name of religion and trolling.

The actor has often landed in trouble for making caustic remarks at the Centre and was recently booked in Lucknow for making "inappropriate comments" about PM Modi over his silence on the Gauri Lankesh murder.

Raj had once labelled the Prime Minister as a better actor than him for his eerie silence over issues of utmost concerns to people.