Write letters to armed forces to pledge support, celebrate 'Surgical Strike Day': Full text of UGC order

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed universities to mark September 29 as "Surgical Strike Day". As part of its notification, it has also all higher educational institutes with NCC units to organise a special parade on 29 September. The NCC commander will also address the cadets on the modalities of protection of the borders.

University Grants Commission (UGC) issues circular to vice chancellors of all universities, provides list of activities which maybe undertaken on 29th September following Govt of India's decision to celebrate it as 'Surgical Strike Day'. pic.twitter.com/eJ3PxCRdFY — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2018

The UGC has said that the students can pledge their support for the armed forces by writing letters and cards, which may be produced in both physical and digital format. These letters and cards will be shared with PRO, Defence and PIB for publicity across various media, including social media.

Here is the full text of the UGC notification dated 19th September for the institutes.

As you may be aware, the Government of India has decided to observe 'Surgical Strike Day' on 29th September 2018. To celebrate this occasion in a befitting manner, following activities / programs may be undertaken

1. All HEIs with NCC units shall organize a special parade on 29th September, after which the NCC commander shall address them on the modalities of protection of the borders.

2. The universities/colleges may organize a meeting, calling ex-service men who will sensitize the students about the sacrifices made by the armed forces in protecting the borders

3. A Multimedia Exhibition would be organized around India Gate on 29th September, 2018. Similar Exhibitions may be organized at all the state capitals / UTs and important towns / cantonments all over India. The Exhibition will be a public event and HEIs may encourage its faculty and students to visit these Exhibitions.

4. The student shall pledge their support for the armed forces by writing letters and cards, which may be produced in both physical and digital format. These letters and cards will be shared with PRO, Defence and PIB for publicity across various media, including Social Media

5. The physical letters so received can be given to the nearest Cantonment or can be presented to the Army officials visiting various colleges for short meetings with the students. It will also provide Photo-Ops for the students.

All HEIs are requested to initiate action on the above mentioned activities. In case of any clarification/assistance, please contact, Col Vikas, Joint Director (Publicity & PR), NCC Directorate. Ministry of Defence.

The activities undertaken may be uploaded on the University Activity Monitoring Portal on UGC website i e www.ugc.ac.in/uamp