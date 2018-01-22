Wrote to Modi 30 times, never replied, has an ego: Anna Hazare

Almost a week after hitting out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over entering politics through his movement, anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare has now targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he has an “ego of Prime Ministership”. Anna also accused PM Modi of not responding to any of his letters.

Speaking at a public rally in Atpadi tehsil in Sangli in Maharashtra on Sunday, the anti-corruption crusader said that he written over 30 letters to PM Modi in the last years but was yet to get a reply.

"I have written more than 30 letters to PM Modi in the last three years but he never replied to them. Modi has an ego of his Prime Ministership, hence he did not respond to my letters," said Anna.

This comes months ahead of an agitation by Anna Hazare on March 23 on farmers’ issue. The rally at Atpadi was the first of the three rallies Hazare would be addressing in an effort to mobilise support for the agitation.

"It will be a never-seen-before kind of massive agitation that will be a warning to the government," he said.

"I have no intention of garnering votes through my rallies and agitations. The way there was a huge rally for Jan Lokpal, I believe there will be a similar agitation on farmers' issues," he said.

Hazare said that his demands included implementation of the Lokpal, appointment of a Lokayukta, a pension of Rs 5,000 to farmers and higher rates for farm produce.

Talking about his agitation on January 16, the anti-corruption crusader had attacked Kejriwal, saying he would ensure no political leader rises out of his movement.

Hazare said he would ask for an undertaking from anyone who wants to join his movement that they would not enter active politics. He was asked a question on this in light of his announcement of a 'peaceful protest' from March 23 demanding steps to improve the condition of farmers across the country.

"No, it will never happen again… I will make sure that it will never happen again," Hazare pronounced. "I was not very alert then. But now, before joining me, a person has to give affidavit saying they won't join any political party or fight elections," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)