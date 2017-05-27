www.cisce.org Results 2017: ICSE, ISC exam results to be declared on May 29

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the ISC 12th result 2017/ICSE 10th results on May 29, 2017 (Monday).

Class 10 result 2017 ICSE and Class 12th result 2017 ISC can be checked by logging on to www.cisce.org.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets.

In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

"The Council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 29," a statement by CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The results will be made available on the career portal of the council and its website, as well as through SMS.

To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Indian School Certificate (ISC) results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.