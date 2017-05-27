close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

www.cisce.org Results 2017: ICSE, ISC exam results to be declared on May 29

Class 10 result 2017 ICSE and Class 12th result 2017 ISC can be checked by logging on to www.cisce.org.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 13:19
www.cisce.org Results 2017: ICSE, ISC exam results to be declared on May 29

New Delhi: The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will declare the ISC 12th result 2017/ICSE 10th results on May 29, 2017 (Monday).

Class 10 result 2017 ICSE and Class 12th result 2017 ISC can be checked by logging on to www.cisce.org.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations will introduce a DigiLocker facility to store digitally signed certificates and marksheets.

In another first, the Council has also made a provision for candidates to apply for rechecking of marks.

"The Council will announce the results at 3 pm on May 29," a statement by CISEC Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon said.

The results will be made available on the career portal of the council and its website, as well as through SMS.

To receive the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) or Indian School Certificate (ISC) results by SMS, the candidate will need to type ICSE or ISC followed by their seven digit unique ID code and send the message to 09248082883.

TAGS

CISCE‪‪Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations‬‪Indian Certificate of Secondary Education‬‪All India Secondary School Examination‬‬cisce.org results 2017isc results 2017isc result 2017 dateisc 12th result 2017www.cisce.org results 2017ISCICSE 10th Results 2017cbse 10th result 2017 expected dateicse 2017 result declaration dateisc 2017 resulticse 2017cisce. orgclass 10 result 2017 icsewhen will isc 2017 results be declaredcisce org result 2017cisce orgcisecicse.orgicse results date 2017icsc 2017

From Zee News

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

NASA scientists decode the reason for lunar orbiter&#039;s &#039;wild and jittery&#039; 2014 images!
Space

NASA scientists decode the reason for lunar orbiter's...

cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Class 12th XII Result 2017 is expected to be announced tomorrow on May 28
IndiaEducation

cbseresults.nic.in 12th Results 2017: Cbse.nic.in CBSE Cla...

Want to meet Yogi Adityanath? First, take shower - Kushinagar residents were given soaps, shampoos before meeting UP CM
Uttar Pradesh

Want to meet Yogi Adityanath? First, take shower - Kushinag...

OnePlus 3T to be discontinued; but will be available in India till 2017 end
Mobiles

OnePlus 3T to be discontinued; but will be available in Ind...

UK police arrest two more in hunt for suicide bomber&#039;s network
World

UK police arrest two more in hunt for suicide bomber's...

Missing Telangana youth murdered by father-in-law
Hyderabad

Missing Telangana youth murdered by father-in-law

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video