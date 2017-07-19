close
www.upsc.gov.in NDA result 2017: UPSC declares result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy written examination

The ‪‪Union Public Service Commission‬ on Tuesday declared the results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination 2017.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 00:15
www.upsc.gov.in NDA result 2017: UPSC declares result of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy written examination

New Delhi: The ‪‪Union Public Service Commission‬ on Tuesday declared the results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) written examination 2017.

Candidates can check the results on www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC conducted the exams on April 23 at 41 different test centres across the country.

Those who have cleared the written examinations will now appear for the interview round to be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence.

How to check UPSC NDA/NA 2017 result:

- Open www.upsc.gov.in

- Click on `UPSC NDA Results 2017` link

- Either fill your registration ID or roll number

- Enter date of birth and captcha in the field provided

- Check your result

