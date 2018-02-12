XAT 2018 results declared, check scorecard at xatonline.in

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has declared the results of the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 at xatonline.in. Candidates who appeared for the test that was conducted in the month of January this year can visit the official website of the Institute now to check their results. Candidates need to keep their XAT IDs handy while checking their results as they will need the same which check their scores on the official website.

The results that are currently live on the official website will be available for downloading only till February 20, 2018, after which they will be removed from the website. Candidates are advised to check their results as soon as possible.

The XAT 2018 exam was conducted on January 7 across several centres in India. However, due to technical glitches across 2 centres, the exam was re conducted on a later date. The information about the same was disclosed by XLRI on their official Twitter handle.

XAT 2018 results: Follow the below-mentioned steps to check your scores-

Step 1: Visit the official website of XAT 2018 at xatonline.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘Click here- XAT 2018 Results

Step 3: On the results page, enter your XAT ID and Password

Step 4: Enter captcha code

Step 5: Click Login

Step 6: Check scores and download the same for future

XAT is conducted every year by XLRI at an all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education.

The centres were the exam was conducted included- Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam.