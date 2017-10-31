XAT 2018: Last date to apply November 30, check xatonline.in

New Delhi: The registration and online applications for Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 will close on November 30, 2017.

The applying process was initiated on August 16, 2016.

XAT 2018 will be conducted on January 7, 2018 from 10 am to 1:35 pm.

XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of the XAMI.

The interested candidates can download their admit card from December 20, 2017 onwards.

The mode of examination will be online.

For more than 60 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education.

The XAT score is being used by more than 150 institutes for the admission.

XAT 2018 would be conducted across India in the following cities: Agartala, Ahmedabad, Allahabad, Amritsar, Bengaluru, Berhampur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cochin, Coimbatore, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Goa, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mangalore, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nasik, Noida, Patna, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Surat, Tiruchirapalli, Trivandrum, Udaipur, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam. Two International Cities : Dubai and Kathmandu.

XLRI was founded in 1949 by a few visionary Jesuit Fathers to bring a change in the society. The institute always strives to be a management school with a difference.