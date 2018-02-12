XLRI final placements 2017: Average salary reaches Rs 19.21 lakhs, median salary Rs 19.00 lakhs

Jamshedpur: The Xavier School of Management - XLRI has wrapped up its placement process for the outgoing batch of 2016-18. Nearly 139 firms, including 42 first time recruiters, offered placements to a batch of 359 students.

The institute witnessed a total of 121 Pre-Placement Offers.

The median salary offered to the batch is Rs 19.00 lakhs per annum (LPA) while the average is INR 19.21 lakhs, said XLRI in a release.

The average CTC in the Marketing Space stood at Rs 21.8 LPA, while that in Operations stood at Rs 26.5 LPA.

The “number of offers with a CTC greater than 25 LPA up by 18%,” said the institute.

In Human Resources Program, students received job offers across sectors viz. Consulting, FMCG, General Management and other sectors in large numbers.

In the consulting sector, firms such as the Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co., Accenture Strategy recruited students from XLRI. Other companies include Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Everest Group, Gallup, KPMG, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Infosys Global Consulting, Capgemini Consulting, Cognizant Business Consulting, Positive Moves and Zensar.

In Sales and Marketing sector, top recruiters included HUL, P&G, ITC, Mondelez, Nestle, Reckitt Benckiser, Coca Cola, PepsiCo, Asian Paints, Colgate Palmolive, AB InBev, Heinz, GSK CH, HCCB. In the media sector, Star TV and Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd offered multiple roles on campus.

Uber, Directi, HCL, Capgemini, Infosys, Accenture, Tech Mahindra, Tata Sky and IBM offered positions in the technology sector.

Tata Sons Group (TAS), Aditya Birla Group, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Lodha group, Future group and RPG recruited for General Management role.

“Students picked up PPOs from Investment banking roles offered by JPMC, Goldman Sachs and Avendus Capital. Recruiters from the BFSI space also include Citibank, Development Bank of Singapore, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank among others. ICICI Bank was the largest recruiter in this space. Students were also offered the wealth management role by Avendus Capital and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Other companies also visited campus offering PE, VC and IB roles,” said the institute in a release.

“The Operations space at XLRI this year has been a major bright spot, with some of the best roles in this domain being offered on campus. Amazon BOLD, Uber, PayTM, Cloudtail, Rivigo are among the firms to have made offers to students this year,” it added.